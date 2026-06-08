Arkema retreats following Goldman Sachs downgrade

Arkema is losing ground on the Paris Bourse (-2.25% to 58.70 euros), with the stock weighed down by a Goldman Sachs note on the chemicals sector and a downgrade of both the rating and price target for the French group.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/08/2026 at 05:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Analysts recall that during the initial months of the Middle East conflict, they opted to maintain pro-cyclical recommendations due to favorable pricing dynamics and market share gains that offset demand headwinds.



However, two unexpected factors have emerged, prompting a more cautious stance. Demand destruction has been more significant than anticipated, while increased pressure from Chinese exports and their feedstock flexibility have eroded much of the market share opportunities for the European chemicals sector.



Goldman Sachs indicates that with the onset of a new inflationary cycle, its analysts have observed a wide dispersion in the ability to withstand weaker demand and rising input cost pressures. Consequently, their preference is shifting toward defensive stocks with strong pricing power.



As a result, they have decided to downgrade Arkema from buy to neutral, with the price target lowered from 67 to 63 euros.



Goldman Sachs estimates that the French company is the most exposed to the U.S. among European diversified chemical firms, with approximately 35% of its revenue generated in North America. Key factors to watch for Arkema include the strength of the U.S. manufacturing sector, which is insufficient to offset the general weakness induced by the Middle East conflict, a U.S. housing policy that is still in its infancy, and interest rate easing that appears unlikely in the short term.