On Wednesday, Arm Holdings unveiled better-than-expected forecasts for its third fiscal quarter, buoyed by strong demand for artificial intelligence. The company anticipates median revenue of $1.23bn, compared to the $1.1bn expected, according to LSEG. In the previous quarter, Arm generated $1.14bn in revenue, up 34% y-o-y, with adjusted EPS of 39 cents, higher than the 33 cents forecast. Following these announcements, the stock rose over 5% in extended trading. CEO Rene Haas highlighted the energy efficiency of Arm architectures, an advantage in the face of growing AI computing needs and the limitations of x86 chips.

The company recorded significant growth in royalty revenue (+21% to $620m) and licensing revenue (+56% to $515m), driven by several high-value contracts. All segments—smartphones, data centers, and automotive—showed growth. Arm benefits from its model based on intellectual property rights and royalties on each chip incorporating its technology, which is used in virtually all smartphones worldwide.

However, the group is embarking on a strategic shift towards designing its own complete chips, embodying its Compute Sub Systems. This shift breaks with its traditional model of supplying architectures to players such as Nvidia and Qualcomm. With an ecosystem generating nearly $200bn in annual revenue, Arm intends to consolidate its pivotal position in the global semiconductor industry and in the energy transition of high-performance computing.