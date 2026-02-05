Arm Holdings shares fell about 8% on Wednesday after the company reported quarterly results that included a slight disappointment in licensing revenue. While total Q3 revenue reached $1.24bn, slightly above the $1.22bn expected, licensing revenue missed forecasts, coming in at $505m versus $519.9m anticipated. The underperformance comes as the company is actively pushing adoption of its latest technologies, which are meant to generate higher licensing fees.



Despite the one-off dip, Arm is posting encouraging signs. The group expects fourth-quarter revenue of $1.47bn, above market expectations. Demand continues to be driven by chips based on its low-power architecture, particularly sought after in data centers powering artificial intelligence models. Royalty revenue, generated by sales of chips incorporating its technology, rose 27% y-o-y to $737m, above forecasts.



Adopted by major players such as Nvidia, Arm's architecture is emerging as a standard for next-generation chips, thanks to its energy efficiency, which is essential for managing heat and costs in AI environments. CEO Rene Haas said the growth of the AI market, notably through intelligent agents, should continue to fuel demand for Arm designs. The group therefore remains firmly positioned in a fast-expanding technology ecosystem, despite bouts of share-price volatility linked to licensing revenue.