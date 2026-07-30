Arm forecasts Q2 revenue of $1.38bn, above the consensus of $1.34bn, along with adjusted EPS of 47 cents, versus 43 cents expected. The group is benefiting from a surge in investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is boosting demand for its low-power chip architectures. In Q1, royalty revenue rose 22% to $715m, while licensing revenue increased 23% to $574m.
Arm's technologies are increasingly being used by companies such as Alphabet and Amazon to design their own AI chips, with energy efficiency a key advantage for data centers facing rising power consumption. The company also said its AGI CPU processor, unveiled in March, is outperforming initial expectations, with demand exceeding $2bn for fiscal years 2027 and 2028. Oracle is among the first customers to adopt the new chip.
Chief Executive Rene Haas said the group has added new customers in North America and China and is increasingly confident in its supply capabilities. While some analysts believe AGI CPU sales could exceed Arm's current projections, the company is, for now, maintaining its outlook. In the first quarter, Arm reported revenue of $1.29bn and adjusted EPS of 45 cents, both of which exceed market expectations.
Arm Holdings plc specializes in the research and development of microprocessors for the manufacturing of semiconductors and systems for digital products. The group's technology is mostly used in electronic automobile systems, audio-video products, cordless products, network equipment, security of operations and data storage. Net sales break down by source of income as follows:
- royalties (55.4%);
- sales of licenses (44.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (42.8%), China (18.7%), Taiwan (15.7%), South Korea (8.1%) and other (14.7%).
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