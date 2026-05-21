While Nvidia once again delivered robust financial results, it was indeed the group's earnings call that truly captured the market's attention. Jensen Huang's remarks regarding processors designed for agentic AI particularly benefited Arm, whose shares jumped nearly 12% during the session.

During Nvidia's earnings presentation, CEO Jensen Huang spoke at length about Vera, the group's next-generation CPU. The executive notably highlighted a total addressable market of $200bn and estimated that sales of standalone Vera processors could reach the equivalent of $20bn as early as this year.



These prospects immediately caught analysts' eyes, primarily because Vera processors are built on architecture developed by Arm. For Janardan Menon, an analyst at Jefferies, these announcements "bode well for Arm's royalty outlook."



However, the investment thesis for Arm now extends beyond simple technology licensing royalties. William Beavington, a semiconductor specialist at Jefferies, believes that "the thesis now rests primarily on the prospects offered by AGI-dedicated processors, more so than on traditional licensing and royalty revenues."



The analyst also considers that the group's current forecasts may prove too conservative. Arm currently anticipates its revenue from AGI processors to grow from approximately $1bn in FY 2028 to $15bn by FY 2031.



According to Jefferies, these estimates could be significantly exceeded, especially following the ambitions displayed by Nvidia in Vera's first year of commercialization. The outlook shared by Jensen Huang thus reinforces the idea that Arm could become one of the primary beneficiaries of the rise in processors dedicated to agentic artificial intelligence.