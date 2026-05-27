A member of the Supervisory Board since December 18, 2025, Armando Varricchio brings extensive expertise in international relations, backed by four decades of diplomatic service. He currently holds the highest-ranking position in the foreign service at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He recently served as Italy's Ambassador to Germany (2021-2025) and previously held ambassadorships in the United States and Serbia. His career also includes roles as National Security Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Italian Republic.

Nicolas Dufourcq, a member of the STMicro Supervisory Board since May 2015, sits on the Compensation Committee, the Strategic Committee, the Sustainability Committee, and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Stellantis.