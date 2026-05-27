Armando Varricchio appointed Chairman of STMicro Supervisory Board
Following its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam, STMicroelectronics has announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Armando Varricchio as Chairman, succeeding Nicolas Dufourcq, who takes over as Vice-Chairman. The appointments are for a three-year term expiring at the conclusion of the 2029 AGM.
A member of the Supervisory Board since December 18, 2025, Armando Varricchio brings extensive expertise in international relations, backed by four decades of diplomatic service. He currently holds the highest-ranking position in the foreign service at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He recently served as Italy's Ambassador to Germany (2021-2025) and previously held ambassadorships in the United States and Serbia. His career also includes roles as National Security Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Italian Republic.
Nicolas Dufourcq, a member of the STMicro Supervisory Board since May 2015, sits on the Compensation Committee, the Strategic Committee, the Sustainability Committee, and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Stellantis.
Nicolas Dufourcq is a French businessperson who has been at the head of 9 different companies. Currently, he holds the position of Chief Executive Officer of Bpifrance SA and Chief Executive Officer of Bpifrance Financement SA (a subsidiary of Bpifrance SA), Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Bpifrance Participations SA and Chairman at Bpifrance Assurance Export SAS. Mr. Dufourcq is also on the board of 7 other companies.
He previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager at Capgemini SE and Chairman for Capgemini Reinsurance Co. (a subsidiary of Capgemini SE), Chairman for Wanadoo SA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for FT1CI and Chief Executive Officer of Banque Publique d'Investissement.
Nicolas Dufourcq received an undergraduate degree from École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris and an undergraduate degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration.
With over 48,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, STMicroelectronics N.V. is an integrated device manufacturer, working with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. The Group's technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of cloud-connected autonomous things.
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