Armando Varricchio appointed Chairman of STMicro Supervisory Board

Following its Annual General Meeting in Amsterdam, STMicroelectronics has announced that its Supervisory Board has appointed Armando Varricchio as Chairman, succeeding Nicolas Dufourcq, who takes over as Vice-Chairman. The appointments are for a three-year term expiring at the conclusion of the 2029 AGM.

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/27/2026 at 07:24 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A member of the Supervisory Board since December 18, 2025, Armando Varricchio brings extensive expertise in international relations, backed by four decades of diplomatic service. He currently holds the highest-ranking position in the foreign service at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



He recently served as Italy's Ambassador to Germany (2021-2025) and previously held ambassadorships in the United States and Serbia. His career also includes roles as National Security Advisor to the Italian Prime Minister and Diplomatic Advisor to the President of the Italian Republic.



Nicolas Dufourcq, a member of the STMicro Supervisory Board since May 2015, sits on the Compensation Committee, the Strategic Committee, the Sustainability Committee, and the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Stellantis.