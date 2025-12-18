ART Rejects Groupe ADP's Proposed Tariff Adjustment

Groupe ADP has announced that the French Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) has refused to approve the proposed airport fee tariffs for Paris Airports for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, which included a 1.5% increase.

The airport group is already preparing a new tariff proposal, which it will submit to the regulator no later than January 16. The regulator will then have one month, from the effective date of notification of the new tariffs by ADP, to respond.



However, the ART has approved the 15% increase in fees for assistance services to persons with disabilities and reduced mobility. If no approval is granted, the tariffs in effect since April 1, 2025, will remain applicable.