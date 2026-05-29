Artea reports Group net loss of -16.7 MEUR for 2025

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/29/2026 at 12:05 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Artea, an integrated player in sustainable real estate, renewable energy, and services, today announced the publication of its financial results for the 2025 fiscal year.



Artea recorded revenue from continuing operations of 58.2 MEUR in 2025, a sharp decline compared to 2024 (-41.81%). Revenue from recurring real estate activities grew overall by +2.35% to 20 MEUR.



Services revenue grew by +7.58%, driven by the momentum of rental management activities, with revenue reaching 2.5 MEUR (doubling compared to 2024).



Current operating income stood at -9.8 MEUR, compared to -1.5 MEUR as of December 31, 2024, due to the significant drop in revenue.



The Group share of net income showed a loss of 16.7 MEUR after accounting for a positive deconsolidation gain from discontinued operations of +13.2 MEUR (Dream Energy) and a tax credit of +2.2 MEUR.



Group share of current net cash flow came in at -3.4 MEUR, compared to +2.5 MEUR for the same period last year.



'In 2026, Artea intends to continue implementing its strategy aimed at restoring profitability and cash flow, while strengthening its financial structure by focusing resources on high value-added programs,' management stated.