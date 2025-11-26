A massive deal, a disappointing quarter and a share price that has fallen by 30% since last June. That is how to resume the summer and autumn of the US insurance brokerage giant.

Since June, the share has lost roughly a third of its value even though the business is still posting strong growth in commissions and fees. In recent months, the group has piled up bad news, from a third quarter that fell short of expectations, to a more complicated-than-expected integration of the AssuredPartners acquisition, and cost inflation.

Even so, from an accounting viewpoint, Q3 is far from being a turning point in the company's long growth story. Revenue reached $3.4bn. Over the same period a year earlier, revenue was only $2.8bn. Brokerage commissions jumped 24% to $1.9bn and fees rose nearly 12% to $1.1bn.

Yet this commercial momentum did not prevent a sharp deterioration in margins and organic growth. Profits fell 13% because of strong inflation in costs, notably for compensation, interest and operating expenses. In total, expenses reached $3bn, up nearly 26% y-o-y.

For a player known for the precision of its communication and used to delivering in line with its guidance, this string of minor disappointments is hard to swallow.

Because growth has mainly come from the integration of AssuredPartners, acquired in August for $13.5bn. The deal is meant to be a cornerstone for P&C (fire, accidents and miscellaneous risks) and health insurance brokerage in the US mid-market (medium-sized companies generating between $50m and $1bn in revenue).

In the quarter, AssuredPartners' revenue came to $306m, below the $380m-$400m flagged at its September investor day.

That said, it would be wrong to slip into an excessively short-term view. The long-term trajectory of the acquisition is not in question. Several brokers point out that AssuredPartners offers excellent prospects for organic growth, at a level close to that of its new owner.

Alongside these technical difficulties, the company highlights some reassuring factors: insurance premium renewals remain well supported and no signs of economic slowdown are apparent in its internal data. In reinsurance, the market remains healthy.

In addition, the fundamentals remain positive. The company is moving faster than many of its peers and the prospects for improved results over the coming years remain relatively robust. Some 80% of revenue is recurring, which provides very good visibility. There is no major balance-sheet risk.

Even so, the market has chosen to punish the stock. Over the past two years, the valuation had climbed to levels well above its historical range. As a result, the slump of recent months can be seen as a return to normal, to a more reasonable valuation that is still above 30x this year's earnings.