Here is an overview of the main forecasts for spending on AI, software, and infrastructure:
Nvidia
Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of the leading AI chip manufacturer, estimates that global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure will reach between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of the decade. He describes AI as "the beginning of a new industrial revolution."
AMD
Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, anticipates that the market for data center chips will reach $1 trillion by 2030. This projection includes both traditional processors, network chips, and components specifically designed for AI.
Broadcom
Hock Tan, CEO of custom chipmaker Broadcom, forecasts a revenue opportunity of between $60bn and $90bn in 2027 for its AI components, highlighting the scale of the deployments planned by the cloud giants.
Salesforce
Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, talks about a "digital work revolution" that could create a market valued at between a few trillion dollars and up to $12 trillion. The company is banking on its intelligent agent platform, Agentforce, to automate administrative and logistical tasks.
McKinsey & Company
A report published in 2023 estimates that generative AI could generate between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion in annual value across dozens of use cases in different sectors.
PwC
In an earlier study, PwC estimated that artificial intelligence could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. This contribution would come from both productivity gains ($6.6 trillion) and increased consumption ($9.1 trillion).
Morgan Stanley
According to the bank, full adoption of AI by S&P 500 companies could generate annual net profits of $920bn. In the long term, this would translate into an increase in the market capitalization of the S&P 500 of between $13 trillion and $16 trillion.
Gartner
The analysis and consulting group predicts that global spending on AI will reach nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025 and exceed $2 trillion in 2026.
As tech giants accelerate their investments, competition to capture a share of this titanic market is intensifying, against a backdrop of rapid innovation and an insatiable appetite for computing power.