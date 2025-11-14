(MarketScreener with Reuters) As artificial intelligence establishes itself as one of the most powerful drivers of global digital transformation, analysts' and tech giants' forecasts of its economic potential are reaching new heights. However, estimates vary widely, reflecting different methodologies and assumptions.

Here is an overview of the main forecasts for spending on AI, software, and infrastructure:

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of the leading AI chip manufacturer, estimates that global investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure will reach between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by the end of the decade. He describes AI as "the beginning of a new industrial revolution."

Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, anticipates that the market for data center chips will reach $1 trillion by 2030. This projection includes both traditional processors, network chips, and components specifically designed for AI.

Hock Tan, CEO of custom chipmaker Broadcom, forecasts a revenue opportunity of between $60bn and $90bn in 2027 for its AI components, highlighting the scale of the deployments planned by the cloud giants.

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, talks about a "digital work revolution" that could create a market valued at between a few trillion dollars and up to $12 trillion. The company is banking on its intelligent agent platform, Agentforce, to automate administrative and logistical tasks.

McKinsey & Company

A report published in 2023 estimates that generative AI could generate between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion in annual value across dozens of use cases in different sectors.

PwC

In an earlier study, PwC estimated that artificial intelligence could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030. This contribution would come from both productivity gains ($6.6 trillion) and increased consumption ($9.1 trillion).

According to the bank, full adoption of AI by S&P 500 companies could generate annual net profits of $920bn. In the long term, this would translate into an increase in the market capitalization of the S&P 500 of between $13 trillion and $16 trillion.

The analysis and consulting group predicts that global spending on AI will reach nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025 and exceed $2 trillion in 2026.

As tech giants accelerate their investments, competition to capture a share of this titanic market is intensifying, against a backdrop of rapid innovation and an insatiable appetite for computing power.