Until now, the debate was often dominated by what AI could do: summarize, translate, code, generate images, answer questions, automate certain white-collar tasks. Now the question is becoming more down to earth: who pays, for what use, at what price, how often, and with what profitability for the players providing that artificial intelligence?

The answer is starting to come into focus. Companies are no longer just testing AI out of curiosity. They are integrating it into concrete uses: software development assistance, customer support, document analysis, legal research, content generation, automation of internal processes, business copilots, productivity tools, or agents capable of executing multiple steps of a task. The market is gradually moving out of the promise phase and into real consumption.

This shift gives generative AI new economic weight. A technology can make a lot of noise without creating a real market. Here, the signal is getting firmer: recurring revenue is emerging, contracts are piling up, cloud providers are posting large order books, and available compute capacity is being absorbed quickly. Demand is not theoretical. It already exists.

But it is precisely because that demand is real that the subject becomes more complex.

An economy still young, but already highly capital-intensive

Generative AI sometimes gives the impression it has already taken over the entire economy. That is misleading. Usage is growing quickly, but its weight remains limited relative to GDP, corporate profits, or global labor spending. It is still far from matching the scale of the major, established sectors of the digital economy.

AI is still small in terms of its direct economic footprint, but it is already enormous in the decisions it is triggering. It is redirecting the budgets of major technology groups, reshaping investment priorities among cloud providers, reviving demand for advanced semiconductors, putting electricity back at the center of the digital game, and pushing companies to rethink their internal processes.

Inside companies, early use cases are mostly focused on efficiency. AI is used to save time, reduce certain repetitive tasks, speed up code production, improve the quality of customer responses, shorten analysis cycles, or streamline information retrieval. The gains are sometimes diffuse, hard to isolate in an income statement, but visible enough to justify rising spending.

This phase is fairly classic in the history of major technologies. At the start, companies rarely use an innovation to immediately invent new business models. They use it first to move faster, cheaper, with less friction. Electricity first improved existing factories before transforming industrial organization. The cloud first replaced on-premise servers before enabling an explosion of new software models. AI is following a similar path: it begins by optimizing what exists before more deeply reshaping jobs and industries.

The challenge comes from the gap between the speed of adoption and the heavy infrastructure required to support it.

Source: Exponential View analysis

This first chart shows the most important pivot: generative AI is no longer an experimental market. It is already generating meaningful revenue, with a curve that has steepened sharply since 2024. The move from $110bn in trailing 12-month collected revenue to an annualized run rate of $175bn illustrates an economy that is still young, but already in a phase of commercial acceleration.

Source: Exponential View analysis

The chart above matters because it puts AI's growth in historical perspective. The internet, mobile, and cloud all ultimately became major infrastructures. But their early monetization was more gradual. Generative AI is reaching high revenue levels faster. That helps explain why technology companies are investing so much, so early, and with such urgency.

Source: Exponential View analysis

The pace also shows up in another indicator: the time required to add $1bn in cumulative revenue. In 2023, it took about 180 days to add an additional $1bn. Now it takes less than two days. The compression is striking: roughly 90 times faster.

Behind the software magic, heavy infrastructure

Generative AI has a lightweight feel. The user asks a question in an interface, gets an answer in a few seconds, then moves on. But behind that simplicity sits massive physical infrastructure: GPUs, specialized servers, memory, networks, data centers, electric power supply, cooling, engineers, orchestration software, and hosting contracts.

Artificial intelligence is not just software. It is heavy industry disguised as a digital service.

Every query sent to a model consumes compute. Every more powerful new model demands more capacity. Every professional application deployed at scale increases inference needs, meaning the capacity required to run models day to day. The sector therefore has to build before it is even certain about the final shape of demand.

That is one of the big economic risks of this phase. AI players are investing heavily in infrastructure whose profitability will depend on utilization rates, pricing levels, equipment lifetimes, and volume growth. If customers use AI services a lot, on a recurring basis and for high value-added tasks, this infrastructure can be absorbed. If usage slows, if prices fall too fast, or if certain chips become obsolete faster than expected, the math becomes harder.

Source: Exponential View analysis

The cost structure of data centers illustrates this shift. In 2021, chips represented about 40% of the total cost of building an advanced data center: 38% for logic and 2% for memory. In 2026, that share would rise to 60%: 42% for logic and 18% for memory. At the same time, the share of the building would fall from 20% to 15%, cooling from 15% to 10%, and energy from 25% to 15%.

The comparison with the cloud is helpful, but imperfect. Traditional cloud already relied on data centers, but AI adds higher hardware intensity. GPUs are expensive, memory becomes a critical component, electricity needs increase, and capacity availability can become a competitive edge. You are no longer just selling storage or generic server power. You are selling industrialized cognitive capacity.

Source: Exponential View analysis

This demand also shows up in the order books of the major cloud providers. The combined backlog of the leading hyperscalers reaches about $2,000bn in 2026, with Microsoft around $633bn, Oracle at $553bn, Google at $468bn, and Amazon at $364bn. Not all of that backlog comes exclusively from AI, but its acceleration since the launch of ChatGPT is hard to ignore.

Falling prices can be an opportunity or a trap

The sector is betting on a favorable dynamic: the rapid decline in usage costs should stimulate demand. The cheaper AI becomes, the more companies can embed it across many tasks. Use cases that were not profitable at a given price point suddenly become viable when processing costs fall.

That is the classic mechanism of deflationary technologies. Unit prices fall, but volumes explode. In semiconductors, software, and cloud, this logic has often expanded markets rather than shrinking them. AI could follow the same trajectory. Faster, cheaper assistants can be embedded everywhere: in office tools, line-of-business software, development platforms, call centers, internal search engines, training systems, financial products, health services, or industrial tools.

Source: Exponential View analysis

But that logic only works if demand is sufficiently elastic. In other words, prices must fall in a way that triggers an even larger rise in volumes. If the price of an AI service is cut in half, but usage triples or quadruples, the market keeps growing. If prices fall faster than volumes rise, revenue slows and margins tighten.

That is one of the key points of the current cycle. Generative AI rests on a powerful economic promise: make artificial intelligence cheaper so it becomes ubiquitous. But that promise requires massive, continuous, solvent adoption. It is not enough for users to be curious. They must come back, pay, integrate the tool into their work routines, and see perceived value clearly exceed the billed cost.

Consumer subscriptions opened the door. APIs accelerated integration into software. Agents, capable of chaining multiple actions, could amplify consumption. But the sector still has to prove that these uses can settle sustainably into corporate budgets.

The token measures activity, not yet value

To understand this new economy, you have to pause on the token. A token is a unit of text or data processed by a model. Put simply, it is the fuel of generative AI. The more an application reads, reasons, writes, or interacts, the more tokens it consumes.

This unit has become central because it makes usage billing possible. Instead of selling only a fixed subscription, providers can charge based on actual consumption. That is meaningful progress. It becomes possible to tie AI spending to a task, a product, a team, or a project. For companies, this measurement makes budget allocation easier. For providers, it enables monetization of intensive use.

But the token remains an incomplete indicator. It measures a quantity of processing, not the quality of the outcome. A million tokens used to produce useless drafts does not have the same value as a million tokens that help a developer fix a critical bug, a lawyer handle a complex contract, or an analyst save several hours on research. The technical unit is not enough to measure economic impact.

That is where AI differs from other digital infrastructures. In online advertising, the click eventually became a relatively readable unit because it could be tied to intent and then to conversion. In the cloud, compute or storage consumption maps fairly directly to a resource used. In AI, the link between consumption and value is more subtle. A model can consume a lot for a mediocre result, or little for a decisive one.

The real issue, then, will be quality-adjusted usage. Companies will not pay sustainably for token volumes. They will pay for outcomes: time saved, costs avoided, better-converting sales, fewer errors, shorter timelines, better decisions. The sector will gradually have to move from a logic of raw consumption to a logic of business performance.

That is also what will determine the market's real depth. If AI remains a convenience tool, its economic potential will be meaningful but bounded. If it becomes a productivity layer embedded in critical company functions, its market can become far larger.

The value chain remains unstable

The generative AI economy rests on a multi-layer chain. Chipmakers supply computing power. Cloud providers turn that power into available capacity. Model labs convert that capacity into usable intelligence. Applications package that intelligence into concrete products. Companies and consumers capture productivity gains or convenience.

Chipmakers benefit today from an obvious scarcity. Without compute capacity, no models, no applications, no agents. But large customers are already looking to diversify suppliers, design their own chips, or optimize the use of existing equipment. Scarcity may last, but it mechanically attracts competition and vertical integration.

Cloud providers have the advantage of scale, strong balance sheets, and customer relationships. They can sell AI as a natural extension of their existing services. But they also have to finance very heavy infrastructure and maintain high utilization rates to earn returns on those investments.

Model labs have technological prestige. They sit at the center of AI's public imagination. But their pricing power depends on their lead, and that lead can shrink quickly. Open models are improving, prices are falling, performance is spreading, and older generations become commoditized fast. An exceptional model today can become a commodity tomorrow.

Applications, finally, are often closest to business value. They understand workflows, data, and users' concrete needs. But they can get squeezed between increasingly capable general-purpose models and customers who refuse to pay up for a simple interface layered on top of an API.

That instability is normal in a young industry. At the start of a technology cycle, value often concentrates where scarcity is greatest. Today, that scarcity largely sits in compute, chips, and infrastructure. But as supply increases and models standardize, value can migrate toward specialized uses, proprietary data, business integration, and applications capable of solving specific problems.

So the question is not only whether AI will create value. It already does. The real question is where that value will settle sustainably.

AI's adulthood starts now

Generative AI is entering a less spectacular, but more decisive phase. Demonstrations will continue to impress. Models will become faster, more multimodal, more autonomous. Assistants will be integrated into more software. Agents will execute longer tasks. Prices will probably keep falling.

But the central issue will no longer be only technological. It will be economic.

Generative AI has not yet transformed the major economic aggregates. Its weight remains limited. But its growth is very fast: revenues relative to US GDP have increased by about 10 times since early 2024 and by about 3 times since early 2025. So the market is still small, but its slope is very steep.

Source: Exponential View analysis

The sector now has to prove three things. First, that demand can keep growing as AI becomes cheaper. Second, that usage revenue can absorb the gigantic costs of infrastructure. Finally, that applications can generate value clear enough to become a lasting line item in corporate budgets.

It would be too simple to reduce this phase to a bubble. Demand is very real, use cases are spreading, revenues are rising, and companies are already finding concrete gains. But it would be just as naive to assume the trajectory is assured. An economy can grow very fast and still remain fragile if it depends on massive investment, falling prices, and intense competition across the entire chain.

Generative artificial intelligence is therefore no longer just a promise. It is an industry in formation. It has its raw materials, its infrastructure, its suppliers, its customers, its fixed costs, its margins to defend, and its strategic trade-offs. Like all emerging industries, it will produce powerful winners, intermediate players under pressure, and users who capture a considerable share of the benefits.

The next step will not be figuring out whether AI is useful. That question has already been settled. The real question will be colder, more financial, and more consequential: who will manage to turn that usefulness into durable profits?