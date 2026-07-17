Artisan Partners LP increases its stake in Alstom

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, acting on behalf of funds and clients it manages, told the AMF that on July 8 it crossed above the 5% thresholds for Alstom's share capital and voting rights, following a market purchase of shares.

The US asset manager said it holds, on behalf of those funds and clients, 23,470,451 Alstom shares carrying the same number of voting rights, representing 5.07% of the French rail equipment maker's share capital and voting rights.



By contrast, Goldman Sachs International said it individually crossed below, on July 10, the 5% thresholds for Alstom's share capital and voting rights and now holds, on an individual basis, 4.95% of the share capital and voting rights, following an off-market sale of shares.