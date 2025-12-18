Arval (BNP Paribas) in Talks to Acquire Athlon

BNP Paribas has announced that its subsidiary Arval has entered into exclusive negotiations with Mercedes-Benz Group to acquire Athlon, a deal that would create the joint European leader in long-term vehicle leasing.

Published on 12/18/2025

Arval, together with Athlon, would form a group managing nearly 2.3 million vehicles, compared to the current market leader's 2.6 million vehicles under long-term leasing, significantly strengthening its presence in key markets as well as its competitive position across Europe.



Citing "a high volume of cost synergies" and efficiency gains, BNP Paribas expects the transaction to deliver an 18% return on invested capital and a positive contribution to the group's net income of around EUR200 million by the end of the third year.



"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' strategy to develop its profitable platforms in growing markets and to enhance the group's profitability profile through targeted growth levers," the bank explained.



The signing of the proposed deal is subject to the information and consultation process with staff representative bodies of the entities involved. Completion is expected in 2026, pending regulatory approvals.