Arverne and Equinor Ventures announce 33 million euro financing for Lithium de France

Arverne, France's leading provider of geothermal solutions, has announced the successful completion of a major new financing round for its subsidiary Lithium de France, alongside its long-term partner Equinor Ventures AS. The financing is structured as a convertible bond for a total amount of up to 33 million euros, maturing on June 30, 2027.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/26/2026 at 02:51 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Arverne and Equinor Ventures AS will participate in proportion to their respective shareholdings. Upon the completion of a qualifying financing of 50 million euros, the principal and accrued non-capitalized interest will be converted into Lithium de France shares.



This funding supports the advancement of Lithium de France's pre-industrial phase, covering drilling activities, the DLE demonstration plant, and Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies, a key component of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



The project targets an annual production of 27,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate, enough to equip nearly 800,000 electric vehicles, while providing 2.2 TWh of geothermal heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities in northern Alsace.



'This financing milestone marks a significant step forward in the execution of our Dual Flow strategic plan and underscores the renewed confidence of our long-term partner, Equinor Ventures. Recognized by the French State as one of 150 major strategic projects, Lithium de France is establishing itself as one of the most promising industrial developments in Europe for geothermal heat and lithium, combining competitiveness with the energy transition', commented Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne.