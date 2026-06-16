Arverne CEO Seeks to Strengthen Majority Stake
Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of the geothermal solutions specialist, intends to solidify his position as lead shareholder by partnering with Infragreen, a fund managed by RGREEN Invest, a French management firm specializing in strategic infrastructure.
Published on 06/16/2026 at 02:21 am EDT
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This accretion would be executed through the entity Geogreen, in which Infragreen V would subsequently invest. Geogreen would then serve as a joint holding company, to which the founder would transfer all Arverne shares he currently holds, while remaining under the founder's majority control.
The completion of this investment remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including the off-market acquisition of Arverne share blocks by Geogreen under the aforementioned terms.