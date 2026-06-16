This transaction would follow the acquisition of minority blocks from long-term shareholders who are exiting in alignment with their original investment philosophy: in addition to realizing a significant capital gain, they will enable the founder to bolster his status as the anchor shareholder while maintaining substantial value creation potential given Arverne's outlook.

This accretion would be executed through the entity Geogreen, in which Infragreen V would subsequently invest. Geogreen would then serve as a joint holding company, to which the founder would transfer all Arverne shares he currently holds, while remaining under the founder's majority control.

The completion of this investment remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including the off-market acquisition of Arverne share blocks by Geogreen under the aforementioned terms.