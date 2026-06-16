Arverne CEO Seeks to Strengthen Majority Stake

Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of the geothermal solutions specialist, intends to solidify his position as lead shareholder by partnering with Infragreen, a fund managed by RGREEN Invest, a French management firm specializing in strategic infrastructure.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/16/2026 at 02:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This transaction would follow the acquisition of minority blocks from long-term shareholders who are exiting in alignment with their original investment philosophy: in addition to realizing a significant capital gain, they will enable the founder to bolster his status as the anchor shareholder while maintaining substantial value creation potential given Arverne's outlook.



This accretion would be executed through the entity Geogreen, in which Infragreen V would subsequently invest. Geogreen would then serve as a joint holding company, to which the founder would transfer all Arverne shares he currently holds, while remaining under the founder's majority control.



The completion of this investment remains subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, including the off-market acquisition of Arverne share blocks by Geogreen under the aforementioned terms.