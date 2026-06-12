The British economy contracted by 0.1% in April, a pace consistent with market expectations, according to estimates released Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This decline in activity follows two consecutive months of growth, with UK GDP having expanded by 0.4% in February and 0.3% in March.



In its briefing note, the ONS pointed out that the economy was weighed on by a 0.2% contraction in the services sector, which could not be offset by 0.1% growth in construction. Manufacturing output, meanwhile, remained unchanged.



The BoE Faces a Dilemma



Over the three months ending in April, real GDP nevertheless rose 0.7%, compared to +0.6% at the end of March and +0.5% at the end of February.



Following a strong performance in 2025 (+1.4%), the British economy is expected to suffer from its dependence on raw materials this year. This is projected to bring annual growth down to around 0.7% while inflation begins to rise again, a scenario likely to complicate the task for the Bank of England (BoE), which meets next Thursday.



In a note published earlier this week, analysts at UBS said they expect the institution to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.75%, despite increased division within the committee. They anticipate a prolonged status quo before the first rate cuts occur in early 2027.