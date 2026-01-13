ASF (Vinci) Issues Eight-Year Bond

Vinci has announced the successful placement by its motorway concessions subsidiary ASF of a €500 million bond maturing in January 2034, carrying an annual coupon of 3.375%.

"The transaction, which was nearly four times oversubscribed, confirms the markets' confidence in the company's credit quality, rated "A-" by Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook and "A3" by Moody's with a stable outlook," the construction group stated.



Carried out under its EMTN program, this issuance enables ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) to extend the average maturity of its debt "under excellent conditions given the current market environment."