"The transaction, which was nearly four times oversubscribed, confirms the markets' confidence in the company's credit quality, rated "A-" by Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook and "A3" by Moody's with a stable outlook," the construction group stated.

Carried out under its EMTN program, this issuance enables ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) to extend the average maturity of its debt "under excellent conditions given the current market environment."