ASM International Boosted by Oddo BHF Commentary
ASM International shares rose 3.8% to €1,025 in Amsterdam trading, as Oddo BHF identified the Dutch company as its top pick among European semiconductor equipment manufacturers in a recent sector note.
Published on 06/17/2026 at 08:38 am EDT
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Consequently, it has increased its EPS estimates by an average of 2% for 2026 and 7% for 2027 for the equipment manufacturers under its coverage, reflecting higher Wafer Fabrication Equipment (WFE) spending, a favorable product mix between memory and logic, and operational leverage.
While maintaining a positive outlook on the entire sector, Oddo BHF favors ASM International, maintaining an "outperform" rating and raising its price target from €1,000 to €1,300. According to the firm, ASM's short lead times of three to six months allow for a rapid conversion of orders into revenue, driving stronger projected growth of 28% in 2026 and 23% in 2027.
The firm also reiterated its "outperform" ratings on fellow Dutch companies ASML and BESI (BE Semiconductor Industries), raising their price targets from €1,600 to €2,000 and €285 to €375, respectively. Additionally, it maintained its positive stance on Switzerland's Comet, increasing the target price from CHF500 to CHF500.