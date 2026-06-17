ASM International Boosted by Oddo BHF Commentary

ASM International shares rose 3.8% to €1,025 in Amsterdam trading, as Oddo BHF identified the Dutch company as its top pick among European semiconductor equipment manufacturers in a recent sector note.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 08:38 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Following first-quarter 2026 earnings reports and the latest announcements regarding AI capital expenditures, the research firm has once again raised its growth forecasts for the semiconductor market.



Consequently, it has increased its EPS estimates by an average of 2% for 2026 and 7% for 2027 for the equipment manufacturers under its coverage, reflecting higher Wafer Fabrication Equipment (WFE) spending, a favorable product mix between memory and logic, and operational leverage.



While maintaining a positive outlook on the entire sector, Oddo BHF favors ASM International, maintaining an "outperform" rating and raising its price target from €1,000 to €1,300. According to the firm, ASM's short lead times of three to six months allow for a rapid conversion of orders into revenue, driving stronger projected growth of 28% in 2026 and 23% in 2027.



The firm also reiterated its "outperform" ratings on fellow Dutch companies ASML and BESI (BE Semiconductor Industries), raising their price targets from €1,600 to €2,000 and €285 to €375, respectively. Additionally, it maintained its positive stance on Switzerland's Comet, increasing the target price from CHF500 to CHF500.