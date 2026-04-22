ASM International has announced Q2 revenue guidance that exceeds market expectations, following an already robust start to the year. The group projects revenue of approximately EUR980m, significantly above the average analyst estimate of EUR883.9m. In Q1, the company already outperformed expectations with revenue of EUR862.5m, compared to the EUR828.5m anticipated.

This momentum comes amid sustained demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Investors are closely monitoring the sequential growth between the two quarters, as the group anticipates an acceleration in the second half of the year. This trend reflects an intensification of investment in cutting-edge technologies across the industry.



According to management, customers are increasing spending on the most advanced technology nodes and are initiating investments in pilot lines for 1.4 nm technology, expected later this year. This outlook is likely to lead to upward revisions in market forecasts, supported by strong demand for chips used notably in the products of major tech players.