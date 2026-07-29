ASM International slides after in-line quarterly results

ASM International is down 8% at €695 on the Amsterdam stock exchange, as investors are not satisfied with a quarterly release that was broadly in line with expectations and the confidence the company showed in its outlook.

The semiconductor equipment maker reported normalized net profit up 16% year over year at €271m for the second quarter of 2026, missing the average analyst estimate by 1%, according to ING.



By contrast, its normalized operating margin improved by 140 basis points to 32.9%, on revenue up 20% at $1,003m, levels that were respectively 10 basis points and 1% above market consensus.



'In our view, it is the indicators of sustained growth that matter,' ING said, highlighting an acceleration in AI-related demand and a third-quarter revenue forecast of €1.1bn, versus a consensus of €1.0bn.



'While these announcements are not materially stronger than those of the previous two quarters and the consensus already factors in substantial growth, they will continue to support the investment thesis,' the Dutch bank said, reiterating its buy rating on the stock.



For its part, KBC prefers to maintain its 'hold' stance on ASM International, even as it acknowledges that its own estimates were too cautious, after management said it expects to exceed in 2027 its target range of €3.7bn to €4.6bn.



'We continue to think that expectations beyond 2027 extrapolate the current favorable environment for AI-driven demand, leaving little room for the cyclical nature of the semiconductor equipment industry,' the Belgian bank warned.