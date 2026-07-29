ASM International is sliding 8% to EUR695 on the Amsterdam exchange, with investors unimpressed by a quarterly release broadly in line with expectations and by the company's confidence in its outlook.

The semiconductor industry equipment supplier has reported Q2 2026 normalized net profit that is up 16% y-o-y to €271m, missing the consensus by just 1%, ING notes.



By contrast, its normalized operating margin improved 140bp to 32.9%, on revenue up 20% to $1,003m, levels that were respectively 10 basis points and 1% above the market consensus.



"In our view, the indicators of sustained growth are what matter," ING said, pointing to accelerating AI-related demand and a revenue forecast of €1.1bn for Q3, versus a consensus of exactly €1bn.



"While these announcements are not materially stronger than those of the previous two quarters and the consensus already factors in significant growth, they will continue to support the investment case," the Dutch bank said, maintaining its buy rating on the stock.



Meanwhile, KBC prefers to maintain its "hold" rating on ASM International shares, even as it acknowledges that its own estimates were too conservative, after management said it expects to exceed its 2027 target range of €3.7bn to €4.6bn.



"We continue to believe that expectations beyond 2027 extrapolate the current favorable environment for AI-driven demand, leaving little room for the cyclical nature of the semiconductor equipment industry," the Belgian bank warned.