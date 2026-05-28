ASM International: The Custodian of Atomic Precision
In the semiconductor value chain, the most decisive companies are not always the most visible ones. ASM International belongs to that rare category of industrial players whose equipment operates far upstream, distant from the final product, but whose importance grows as technological complexity rises. Often seen as the smaller sibling of Europe's largest tech group, ASML Holding, the Dutch group ASM International sells neither processors, nor memory, nor digital services. Instead, it designs machines and process solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to reach new milestones in miniaturization, performance and density. In an industry where each chip generation demands greater precision, purity and control, ASM has become a critical supplier.
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Surperformance is Buy on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. since 2026-04-30
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ASM International N.V. specializes in designing and manufacturing equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing. The activity is organized around two families of products:
- semiconductor wafers: productions and special films used to make wafers of silicon, copper, etc.;
- assembly and packaging equipment: for the matrices made by cutting semiconductor wafers.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follow: Europe (4.5%), Asia (80.2%) and the United States (15.3%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.