ASM International: The Custodian of Atomic Precision In the semiconductor value chain, the most decisive companies are not always the most visible ones. ASM International belongs to that rare category of industrial players whose equipment operates far upstream, distant from the final product, but whose importance grows as technological complexity rises. Often seen as the smaller sibling of Europe's largest tech group, ASML Holding, the Dutch group ASM International sells neither processors, nor memory, nor digital services. Instead, it designs machines and process solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to reach new milestones in miniaturization, performance and density. In an industry where each chip generation demands greater precision, purity and control, ASM has become a critical supplier. Tommy Douziech Published on 05/28/2026 at 11:02 am EDT Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.

Surperformance is Buy on ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. since 2026-04-30 .