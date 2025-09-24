UBS believes that the drivers of growth in 2027 remain intact. The analyst therefore confirms his buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of €565.



We remain confident about ASMI's growth prospects and, in particular, its market share for the next 3 to 5 years, UBS said today.



Given the share price's recent performance (+22% in one month), the market could lose some of its gains due to the decline in FY 2025, but we would see this as a buy opportunity, the broker added.