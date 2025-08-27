Oddo BHF confirms its "outperform" rating on ASM International (ASMi) shares, along with its target price of €690, following contact with the CEO and CFO, which revealed "long-term confidence, despite visibility still being limited in H2 2025."



We believe that the stock is particularly undervalued, with a forward 12-month EV/EBITDA of 15.8x compared to a 5-year average of 20x and a mid-2024 peak of 32x, the analyst says, who nevertheless believes that "the investment thesis around ASMi remains valid."



"The group should benefit particularly from future technological transitions, due to the significant increase in ALD and epitaxy content, which should enable it to outperform the equipment market over the long term," he continues.