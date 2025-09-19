Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on ASM International shares, along with its target price of €690, ahead of an investor day (September 23) which, in its opinion, should "confirm the group's structural growth profile."



While expectations for this meeting seem reasonable, Oddo BHF expects ASMi to present more long-term revenue targets at this event and would consider it "logical for the group to be more constructive on margins."



Although the stock has recently recovered with the return to favor of sector stocks, notably boosted by more positive news flow around its customers, the broker points out that it is still underperforming and remains cheap.



Our positive investment thesis therefore remains intact, as we are convinced that the group will continue to benefit from major technological transitions ahead and its ability to deliver above-market growth, the analyst adds.