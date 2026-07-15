ASML cheered for its solid quarter and upbeat targets

ASML is up 4% to €1,620 this morning in Amsterdam, taking its gain since the start of the year to +75%, as investors welcome the sharp upgrade to the group's targets for the current year, after a solid Q2 2026.

For the past quarter, ASML posted EPS up a little more than 6% sequentially, to €7.59, beating the consensus by more than 11%, with gross margin up one point, to 54%, on revenue growth of 6.4%, to nearly €9.33bn (versus 51.9% and €8.83bn expected by the consensus).



The Dutch semiconductor equipment maker noted that its gross margin and revenue thus exceeded its own targets (51% to 52% and €8.4bn to €9bn), driven mainly by higher sales in installed base management, according to CEO Christophe Fouquet.



Demand still propelled by the rise of AI



"Ongoing investments tied to artificial intelligence (AI) and steady advances in AI technologies are boosting demand for leading-edge logic and memory chips, reinforcing the semiconductor industry's growth outlook," the CEO said.



"Meanwhile, our customers continue to accelerate their capacity expansion plans. This translates into customer commitments across our entire product portfolio, giving ASML better visibility into long-term demand," he added.



Saying order intake "remained extremely strong in the first half," ASML plans in particular to increase production capacity for low numerical aperture (low-NA) EUV systems and immersion DUV systems by 30% for 2027, and is considering further 30% increases for 2028.



Upbeat targets for the current quarter and for 2026



This confidence in its outlook is reflected in ambitious financial targets: for Q3 2026, the Veldhoven-based group expects gross margin of between 55% and 57% and revenue of €11bn to €12bn, while analysts on average were expecting only 52.1% and €10.4bn respectively, according to Oddo BHF.



For the full current fiscal year, ASML now expects gross margin of 54% to 56% on revenue of €43bn to €45bn in 2026, versus target ranges of 51% to 53% and €36bn to €40bn presented three months ago, and while the consensus was aiming for 52.4% and €39.6bn respectively.



A release welcomed by Oddo BHF



"A very positive reaction is expected following this release, thanks to the upgrade to forecasts for fiscal 2026 as well as comments on the ramp-up in capacity and order intake activity through 2028," Oddo BHF said this morning ahead of the market open.



"ASML continues to embody unrivaled technological dominance and now benefits from a fundamentally different cycle, driven by the rise of AI, while also having a clear roadmap to improve the performance of its production systems," the research firm added.



Noting that the stock trades at 32 times 12-month forward EBITDA, above its average of 26 times, but still below its recent peak of 37 times, Oddo BHF at this stage reaffirmed its "outperform" rating on ASML, with a price target of €2,000.