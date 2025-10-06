HSBC maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its target price to €1,018 (from €809) ahead of its results.



ASML will release its quarterly results on October 15. The analyst expects management to provide information on demand trends through 2026.



"The recent positive news confirms our view that ASML can generate revenue growth (HSBCe +6% year-on-year) in 2026. Our revenue and operating profit estimates for 2026 are 3% to 5% above consensus," the broker said.



"Our analysis of the order book suggests that ASML needs €7.8bn in orders in H2 2025 to meet our forecasts; therefore, we believe that orders for the September quarter, amounting to approximately €4bn, support our expectations for 2026," HSBC estimates.



The analyst assessed the revenue growth potential associated with OpenAI's recent news flow regarding DRAM capacity deployments.



"If these deployments materialize, we estimate that ASML's revenue could reach approximately €77bn in 2030 (compared to €53.5bn for HSBCe), before taking into account any gains related to logic and storage associated with applications that generate this level of DRAM demand," HSBC points out.



Following recent news, the analyst has adjusted its revenue and operating profit estimates for 2025/26 by 1%-2%.



"We are reducing our revenue estimates for 2027-2030 by 5% to 15% and our operating profit estimates by 9% to 22%," the broker adds in conclusion to its study.