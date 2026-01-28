ASML Impresses, but Caution Prevails Ahead of Fed and "Big Tech" Earnings

The main European stock markets are expected to open without much direction on Wednesday, as the impressive results released this morning by Dutch semiconductor giant ASML have not been enough to whet investors' appetite. Market participants remain cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting decisions due this evening, followed by quarterly reports from several major US tech groups.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/28/2026 at 02:42 am EST

According to early indications, Paris's CAC 40 is set to dip 0.2% at the opening. In Frankfurt, the DAX is hovering around flat in pre-market trading, while London's FTSE 100 is expected to slip 0.1%. The Euro STOXX 50 index is forecast to rise by 0.4%.



Caution remains the watchword in markets ahead of the Fed's announcement, with the central bank set to unveil its monetary policy decisions tonight after two days of FOMC debate.



While another pause on federal funds rates is widely expected following three precautionary cuts at the end of last year, investors are looking to the central bank for more clarity on the timeline for further monetary easing in the coming months.



"This pause should not be mistaken for the end of rate cuts: we expect two rate reductions in the second quarter after a quiet first quarter," warns Alessia Berardi, head of macroeconomics at Amundi Investment Institute.



"As service-sector inflation moderates and the labor market loosens, clearer signs of disinflation will emerge, giving the Fed the leeway needed to ease policy and guide rates toward a less restrictive stance," the analyst notes.



Given these conditions, comments from Jerome Powell deemed overly cautious—especially in light of the US labor market's resilience and persistent inflation—could trigger a sell-off in equities, particularly in the tech sector where valuations are considered high.



Accordingly, caution is also tied to anticipation of results from several "Big Tech" names such as IBM, Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla, all set to report after Wednesday's close.



These releases, especially Microsoft's, will be closely watched to determine whether the recent revaluation of the tech sector is justified.



Meanwhile, Dutch chip equipment specialist ASML unveiled spectacular results this morning, notably with order intake totaling 13.2 billion euros for the fourth quarter of 2025.



The Veldhoven-based group also indicated it expects revenue growth in 2026, and possibly a slight improvement in gross margin, due to robust demand supporting the build-out of AI-dedicated infrastructure.



Following these announcements, ASML's New York-listed shares soared more than 8% in pre-market trading Wednesday morning.



Europe's second-largest market cap after the Dutch group, LVMH, was less impressive last night, unveiling unsurprising fourth-quarter results that still do not appear likely to revive its share price.



"Management made encouraging comments about Dior's start to 2026, but also noted ongoing volatile demand and unfavorable currency effects," Jefferies analysts said this morning.



New York's stock market ended mixed yesterday, with the S&P 500 posting a fifth straight gain to set new records, while the Dow Jones fell 0.8%, weighed down by insurance stocks after a bill proposing increased Medicare reimbursements threatened to cut into profits for mutual insurers such as UnitedHealth, which plunged nearly 20% by session's end.



But the day's standout event was undoubtedly the historic plunge of the dollar, which is attempting to stabilize this morning after hitting new lows against the euro since 2021, with the common currency nearing the 1.21 mark against the greenback overnight.



Asked about the dollar's slide, Donald Trump stated he was not concerned and that the dollar was doing well, though the American president has never hidden his desire for a weaker dollar since the start of his term.



A suddenly weaker currency supports exporters, especially semiconductor manufacturers, who shone last night as the SOXX index jumped 2.4% to set a new all-time closing high—leading some strategists to believe this depreciation is far from over.



"All this suggests the US administration is quite comfortable with the ongoing weakening of the dollar, and may even be deliberately encouraging it," comments Michael Brown, analyst at Pepperstone, this morning.



"Much like the old adage, 'Don't fight the Fed,' it would be just as unwise to try to 'fight the President,'" the professional warns.



The situation is somewhat more stable in the government bond market, where the yield on 10-year Treasuries is hovering around 4.22% in Asian trading, pending the Fed's decisions.



The oil market is trending higher, supported by major supply disruptions from US winter storms, combined with increased seasonal demand and OPEC+'s cautious production policy.



Brent crude is up 0.2% at $67.7 a barrel, while US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up 0.3% at $62.6, ahead of the release of weekly US oil inventory data this afternoon.