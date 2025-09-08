Dutch semiconductor giant ASML is preparing to take a strategic stake in the French start-up Mistral AI, a rising star in the field of artificial intelligence. According to sources close to the matter cited by Reuters, ASML would invest EUR1.3bn in a EUR1.7bn fundraising round, thereby obtaining a position as the main shareholder and a seat on the board of directors. This move reflects a clear ambition: to strengthen Europe's technological sovereignty in the face of American and Chinese domination.

This fundraising is expected to bring Mistral's valuation to €10bn before the investment, making it the most valuable AI company on the continent. Founded in 2023 by Arthur Mensch (formerly of DeepMind), Timothée Lacroix, and Guillaume Lample (formerly of Meta), Mistral is already seen as a flagship of European AI. Its positioning against giants such as OpenAI and Google makes it a strategic player in the global race for artificial intelligence.

ASML's investment is part of an industrial integration strategy. Specializing in advanced lithography systems, the Dutch company already uses AI to optimize its machines, which are essential for manufacturing advanced chips. By joining forces with Mistral, ASML could not only improve its data analysis capabilities, but also accelerate the development of new tools that natively integrate artificial intelligence.

European champions

This merger between two European technology champions could mark a turning point in the fight for the Old Continent's digital independence. It reflects a shared desire to reduce dependence on AI models developed across the Atlantic or in China, while building a credible and competitive European alternative. ASML's support for Mistral also sends a strong signal to investors and public decision-makers. A few days ago, The Information revealed that Apple had considered making an offer to buy Mistral.

Neither ASML nor Mistral has commented on this information. Bank of America, which reportedly advised ASML on the deal, also declined to comment. At the same time, other negotiations are underway: according to the Financial Times, Mistral is in talks with MGX and other funds to complete its fundraising. Bloomberg News has even reported a valuation of up to €14bn.