ASML announces a strategic partnership with Mistral AI, based on a long-term collaboration agreement and a €1.3bn investment by the Dutch group in the French leader in artificial intelligence.



They will explore the use of AI models in ASML's products as well as in its research, development, and operations to deliver faster time-to-market and more powerful holistic lithography systems to its customers.



In addition, ASML will invest €1.3bn in Mistral AI's Series C funding round as the lead investor, resulting in the semiconductor equipment manufacturer holding an approximately 11% stake in the company.



As part of this, it will obtain a seat on Mistral AI's strategic committee, giving it an advisory role in the French company's future strategy and technological decisions. This seat will be occupied by Roger Dassen, ASML's CFO.