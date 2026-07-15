ASML sees room to raise prices for its lithography equipment

ASML believes it has room to increase prices for some of its semiconductor manufacturing equipment, supported by demand that remains strong. Its chief financial officer, Roger Dassen, said production capacity for the latest-generation EUV machines is almost fully booked through the end of 2027, strengthening the group's bargaining power.

On a conference call with analysts, Roger Dassen said this environment gives ASML 'stronger pricing power' and solid prospects for price increases. He added that discussions are already under way with customers and that the impact should gradually be reflected in prices.



According to The Information, TSMC would nevertheless be reluctant to accept these price increases. By contrast, several Chinese customers reportedly agreed to a roughly 10% increase in prices for DUV equipment, a lithography technology that is less advanced than EUV machines, but still widely used in semiconductor production.