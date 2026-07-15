ASML sees upside potential for pricing in its lithography equipment
ASML believes it could raise prices on some of its semiconductor manufacturing equipment, supported by demand that is still robust. Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said production capacity for the latest-generation EUV machines is almost fully booked through the end of 2027, strengthening the group's bargaining power.
On a conference call with analysts, Roger Dassen said this backdrop gives ASML "better pricing power" and solid prospects for price improvements. He added that these talks are already under way with customers and that their effects should gradually be reflected in prices.
According to The Information, TSMC would nonetheless be reluctant to accept these price increases. By contrast, several Chinese customers have reportedly agreed to a roughly 10% increase in the prices of DUV equipment, a less advanced lithography technology than EUV machines, but still widely used in semiconductor production.
ASML Holding N.V. is one of the world leaders in the manufacturing of lithography equipment for the semiconductor industry. The group's equipment is used to print integrated circuits on very thin silicon chips. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of lithography equipment (74.9%). The group also offers optical products and components for lithography;
- services (25,1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (0.1%), Europe-Middle East-Africa (1.6%), China (29.1%), South Korea (25%), United States (12.5%), Taiwan (25.5%), Japan (4.3%) and Singapore (1.9%).
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