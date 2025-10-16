UBS remains bullish on the stock, raising its target price to €1,000 (from €940) after the presentation of Q3 results.



ASML's outlook for 2026 points to steady growth, fueled by advances in AI. We are raising our EPS estimates and our PT to €1,000, in line with the valuation, UBS said in its research note.



The analyst points out that Q3 EBIT exceeded the consensus by 2%, while Q4 EBIT forecasts are 15% above the mid-range consensus.



Based on the full-year forecasts, we expect minor changes to the consensus on 2025 EBIT, but likely upward revisions of around 5% for 2026 EPS, given the comments, the analysis concludes.