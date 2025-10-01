UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its target price to €940 (from €750) ahead of its Q3 results. This new TP represents 14% upside potential for the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer's stock.
ASML's Q3 2025 results could boost sentiment thanks to AI-driven memory growth and stable forecasts for FY 2026, UBS said.
ASML's long-term growth prospects remain strong, with expected average annual EPS growth of 20% for 2026-30, supported by the adoption of High-NA and increased EUV exposure in logic, the broker notes.
ASML: UBS raises target price
Published on 10/01/2025 at 04:42 am EDT
UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock and raises its target price to €940 (from €750) ahead of its Q3 results. This new TP represents 14% upside potential for the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer's stock.