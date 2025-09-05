UBS has upgraded ASML shares from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price increased from €660 to €750, which now represents 16% upside potential for the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer's stock.
ASML's long-term growth prospects remain solid, with expected average annual EPS growth of 20% for 2026-30, supported by the adoption of High-NA and increased exposure to EUV in the logic sector, the broker points out.
ASML: UBS upgrades stock
Published on 09/05/2025 at 05:12 am EDT
UBS has upgraded ASML shares from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a target price increased from €660 to €750, which now represents 16% upside potential for the Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer's stock.