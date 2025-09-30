Online fashion giant ASOS has reported a year of striking contrasts. The retailer, once famed for its meteoric rise among twenty-somethings, delivered a sharp improvement in profitability for fiscal year 2025 even as sales fell short of expectations. The results underscore a company in the throes of transformation, but still struggling to reignite the consumer spark that once powered its brand.

ASOS's management has framed its turnaround in three stages: first, tackling the legacy of its overextended business model; second, building a new commercial foundation; and third, reconnecting with customers. Much of the heavy lifting on the first two stages has now been completed.

In just three years, the company has slashed its bloated inventory by more than half, mothballed an expensive U.S. fulfilment hub, and renegotiated distribution contracts. These measures have lowered the cost of getting products into customers' hands while freeing up cash to reinvest. Behind the scenes, ASOS has also retooled the way it designs, buys, and manages stock, prioritising full-price sales and reducing the reliance on margin-eroding markdowns.

The focus now, executives insist, is on winning back the hearts of its core market. Over the summer, the company launched a headline-grabbing adidas x ASOS collection, rolled out its ASOS.WORLD loyalty programme in the UK, and began pushing the Topshop and Topman brands into new channels.

Profits up, sales down

The financial picture reflects this strategic reset. Adjusted EBITDA jumped more than 60% to around £138 million, a margin of just over 5% and firmly in line with market consensus. Profit per order rose by nearly a third, underlining management's success in recalibrating the economics of each sale. Gross profit margins expanded by 350 basis points, thanks to the focus on higher-quality transactions.

But beneath these positives lies a more sobering reality. Sales revenue came in slightly below expectations, with gross merchandise value also missing forecasts. Britain remains ASOS's biggest market, while the U.S. contributes roughly 10% of sales, yet consumer demand has been soft across the board. In early trading, shares tumbled 11%, extending a brutal 40% decline since the start of the year. For all the progress on costs, investors remain wary of a company that is yet to prove it can grow again.

The road ahead: margin strength vs. customer growth

Looking forward, ASOS has promised that FY26 will be the year of the customer. Management is targeting further gross margin improvement towards 50% and expects adjusted EBITDA to rise to £173 million, alongside a modest increase in free cash flow. Having permanently lowered its cost base, the retailer believes it is entering this new phase from a position of strength.

Yet the central question remains unanswered: can ASOS reignite top-line growth? Rivals such as Shein and Temu have upended the fast-fashion market with ultra-cheap, ultra-rapid production cycles, while established names like Zara continue to dominate the mainstream. ASOS's answer lies in focusing on relevance and loyalty rather than chasing unsustainable growth, but this strategy will be tested in the coming year.

Analysts divided on ASOS's future

Reactions from the City have been mixed. Analysts at J.P. Morgan remain sceptical, questioning whether ASOS's brand still resonates strongly enough with its core demographic to deliver meaningful long-term growth.

By contrast, Jefferies struck a more constructive tone. While acknowledging that the revenue miss reflects ongoing consumer headwinds, its analysts emphasised the structural improvements to the company's cost base and the credibility of its profitability guidance. Jefferies reiterated its “Hold” rating with a price target of 375p, implying nearly 30% upside from current levels.

ASOS has proven it can cut costs, rebuild margins, and restore profitability. What it has not yet proven is that it can win back the customers who once made it a cultural phenomenon. FY26 will be the real test: if new loyalty schemes and brand collaborations deliver renewed engagement, ASOS could re-establish its place in the fashion landscape. If not, the company risks being remembered more for its turnaround mechanics than for the style and energy that once defined it.