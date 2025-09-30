British online fashion retailer ASOS warned on Tuesday that its annual revenue would be slightly below market expectations amid sluggish demand. NB: cp -10.4%.



The group anticipates adjusted earnings (EBITDA) at the lower end of the announced range of £130m to £150m (MarketScreener/S&P Capital IQ consensus of 11 analysts: £140.4m).



ASOS said that gross merchandise value (GMV) would also be lower than expected, as the group has chosen to focus on sales deemed to be of "higher quality," despite a difficult consumer environment.



The company, which is undergoing restructuring, is continuing its strategy of refocusing on profitability at the expense of volume. In particular, it is attempting to reduce its inventories and improve its margins, after several years of strong growth followed by a sharp slowdown.



Despite these short-term adjustments, ASOS remains confident about the 2026 financial year, stating that its earnings and free cash flow generation should be in line with market expectations.