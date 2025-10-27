Assa Abloy announces the acquisition of Metal Products Inc (MPI), a US manufacturer of custom metal doors and frames, in a transaction whose terms have not been disclosed by the Swiss locking systems specialist.



With approximately 170 employees and based in Corbin, Kentucky, MPI generated sales of approximately $22m in 2024, with a "good EBIT margin," according to Assa Abloy, which expects the acquisition to have an accretive effect on its EPS "from the outset."



"This acquisition is part of our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets by adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," explains Assa Abloy CEO Nico Delvaux.



"MPI's unmatched delivery times for custom metal doors and frames, combined with their strategic footprint in the United States, will make them a valuable addition to our company," adds Lucas Boselli, head of the Americas division.