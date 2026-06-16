Assa Abloy Rises as RBC Initiates Coverage with Outperform Rating

Assa Abloy shares are trading higher Tuesday morning on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, bolstered by a note from RBC describing the company as a high-quality yet significantly undervalued asset.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/16/2026 at 05:21 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

By 10:20 a.m., shares of the Swedish locksmith and access solutions specialist rose 1.4% to 343 kronor, marking one of the strongest gains on the OMX Stockholm 30 index, which climbed 0.8%.



Despite what it characterizes as "moderate" organic growth, Assa Abloy has successfully grown its free cash flow (FCF) at a double-digit annual rate for the past 20 years, the Canadian broker highlighted in its report.



Analysts explained that this performance is primarily driven by a value-creative strategy of bolt-on acquisitions, which they believe will continue to generate superior returns over the long term.



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Furthermore, a favorable shift in the Scandinavian group's geographic mix, with increased exposure to the North American market, could further support organic growth and margin expansion, the firm added.



With the stock currently trading at a discount near its ten-year lows relative to the sector, and an expected annualized total return of approximately 11%, RBC initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target of 400 kronor.



The stock has declined 5% since the beginning of the year, compared to a gain of nearly 10% for the OMX 30 index.