By 10:20 a.m., shares of the Swedish locksmith and access solutions specialist rose 1.4% to 343 kronor, marking one of the strongest gains on the OMX Stockholm 30 index, which climbed 0.8%.

Despite what it characterizes as "moderate" organic growth, Assa Abloy has successfully grown its free cash flow (FCF) at a double-digit annual rate for the past 20 years, the Canadian broker highlighted in its report.

Analysts explained that this performance is primarily driven by a value-creative strategy of bolt-on acquisitions, which they believe will continue to generate superior returns over the long term.

A Cash-Generating Machine

Furthermore, a favorable shift in the Scandinavian group's geographic mix, with increased exposure to the North American market, could further support organic growth and margin expansion, the firm added.

With the stock currently trading at a discount near its ten-year lows relative to the sector, and an expected annualized total return of approximately 11%, RBC initiated coverage with an "outperform" rating and a price target of 400 kronor.

The stock has declined 5% since the beginning of the year, compared to a gain of nearly 10% for the OMX 30 index.