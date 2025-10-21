Assa Abloy shares rose more than 3% on Tuesday morning on the Stockholm Stock Exchange following the presentation by the world's leading lock manufacturer of solid Q3 results.



The Swedish group reported organic growth of 3% for the period from July to September, slightly below the consensus of 3.3%, but its operating profit surprised on the upside, as did its operating margin.



EBIT rose from SEK 6.25bn to SEK 6.42bn in the past quarter, exceeding the market consensus of SEK 6.35bn.



The operating margin increased from 16.7% to 16.8%, again exceeding analysts' expectations of 16.6%. This is its highest level in ten years.



In a reaction note, analysts at Oddo BHF praised the robust performance of the world leader in door opening systems in a market marked by a number of adverse factors, such as the weak dollar and new US tariffs.



Thanks to five acquisitions completed during the quarter, its external growth reached 5%.



'We have successfully navigated the first three quarters of the year and, with only one quarter remaining until the end of the financial year, we are well on track to achieve another solid year,' said Nico Delvaux, the group's CEO.



Up 3.3%, Assa Abloy shares were one of the strongest performers in the STOXX Europe 600 index on Tuesday morning.