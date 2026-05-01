Market gains continue to single-handedly prop up revenue growth for asset management firms. Behind this momentum, margins have remained stagnant since 2010. Boston Consulting Group's latest annual report on asset management clarifies the situation, particularly regarding the role artificial intelligence could play in the coming years.

Global assets under management (AUM) reached 147 trillion dollars in 2025, up 11% from 2024, with aggregate margins exceeding 30%. However, this growth heavily relies on an external engine, as over 80% of revenue growth stems from market appreciation.

In France, AUM remains at historic levels. According to the AFG, it reached €5,421bn, up 8% y-o-y. The market remains dominated by subsidiaries of credit institutions, which hold €3,458bn in AUM. Entrepreneurial firms represent 72% of players, although only €487bn in assets under management.

Since 2010, global AUM has tripled and revenues have doubled. Margins, however, have not followed suit. They are stagnating, while costs are rising faster than revenues on an annualized basis (5.4% versus 5.1%). Beyond the fact that asset managers must invest in the scalability of their offerings and more advanced technological capabilities, BCG also notes pressure on fees and an increasingly complex business model.

High-fee active management offerings are increasingly challenged by lower-cost solutions. Indeed, ETFs and passive funds dominate net flows, and institutional investors appear to have significant bargaining power, as their fees have been reduced by 3% p.a. over the past 15 years.

In this environment, the winners are those which succeed in capturing net flows. Growth in asset management no longer relies solely on managing large, traditional institutional mandates. Between 2020 and 2025, retail investors represented 61% of global AUM growth. With an aging population, retirement savings are increasingly driven by individual accounts rather than large centralized schemes.

This shift is forcing management companies to change their approach. Addressing savers directly is almost a different profession. It requires more marketing, education, customer service, reporting, compliance, and, increasingly, artificial intelligence. The example of Indépendance AM is telling: the French active management firm has just made its Europe Mid fund available in an ETF format, eligible for the Pea (French Personal Equity Plan).

AI for Change

Alongside distribution, BCG identifies artificial intelligence as one of the primary levers for transforming the sector. The associated changes could enable management companies to see their margins take off again.

According to the firm's estimates, asset managers could reduce their costs by 25% to 35% over 3 to 5 years, increase their research coverage by 2 to 5 times, and triple or quintuple client coverage per relations manager. The expected gains require rebuilding processes, data, and organization around AI, rather than simply adding a few productivity tools to existing teams.

BCG even suggests that artificial intelligence could improve managers' Sharpe ratios by 5% to 20%. However, the firm specifies that these gains will not be distributed equally. If everyone has powerful analytical tools, the ability to produce analysis will become less of a differentiator.

Players capable of combining distribution, technology, and cost control should therefore widen the gap. Conversely, managers with weaker distribution risk seeing their AUM grow with the markets without any real improvement in their profitability.