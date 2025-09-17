Assystem has posted net income of €4.3m for H1 2025, compared with €5m a year earlier, with operating income up 10.2% to €20.4m, representing a margin that inched up 0.1 point to 6.2%.



The rise in the contribution from international operations, which have higher margins, has offset the costs of developing new geographical areas and increased pressure on margins in France, the nuclear engineering firm said.



It recorded revenue of €326.4m, up 8.3%, including 4.7% organic growth, driven by the dynamism of international activities and in particular by the development of new nuclear power and defense programs.



In light of the trends observed and the continuing uncertainty of the environment, Assystem has clarified its objectives for 2025, i.e. organic revenue growth of around 5% and stable operating margins.