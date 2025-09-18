Invest Securities maintains its "sell" rating on Assystem shares (with a target price raised from €34 to €38), given limited visibility and the strong rebound (+35%) after the disappointment in early April.



More than the unsurprising interim results, what we will take away from this presentation is the CEO's comments on the group's outlook. With limited potential in France, growth will come almost exclusively from international markets, it highlights.



Apart from this limited short-term visibility on the core business, which does not call into question the long-term potential, the future of Expleo's stake continues to be the main short-term risk factor, the analyst warns.