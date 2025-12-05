Assystem has announced its appointment as one of the three key partners in the Capability Assured Strategic Partnership (CASP) led by Rolls-Royce Submarines Ltd. (RRSL), alongside AtkinsRéalis and Frazer-Nash Consulting. The aim of this partnership is to accelerate the United Kingdom's nuclear submarine program.

With over 20 years of collaboration with RRSL, Assystem will help transform the relationship with the supply chain by expanding its engineering, project management, and digital solutions services.

Ranked as a Tier 1 supplier in the UK and backed by 60 years of experience in complex nuclear projects, the group will bring a more agile, capability-focused operational model.

Valued at up to u400 million, CASP adopts an innovative contractual approach designed to enhance collaboration, streamline processes, and support the resilience of British defense.

Simon Barber, Managing Director of Assystem UK, emphasized that this partnership "brings real value" and will play a decisive role in implementing the UK's defense industrial strategy.

Assystem shares gained 0.2% in Paris but have declined by just over 8% since the beginning of the year.