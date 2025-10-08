AST SpaceMobile announced on Wednesday a commercial partnership with Verizon to offer direct satellite cellular connectivity to mobile phone users starting from 2026. This agreement, which extends a collaboration that began last year, provides for on-demand coverage integrated into the US operator's plans. The announcement propelled AST's stock up over 15% in pre-market trading, bringing its YTD gain to over 250%, while Verizon's stock rose just slightly in comparison (+0.7%).

According to CEO Abel Avellan, this partnership will provide broadband coverage from space across the US, leveraging Verizon's 850 MHz low-band spectrum in underserved areas. AST claims to have validated the reliability of its technology in recent trials and presents itself as the first player capable of offering a global cellular network that works directly with standard mobile devices.

The agreement marks a key milestone in AST's expansion strategy, which aims to connect rural and remote areas without the need for additional terrestrial infrastructure. At the same time, the company is also targeting government and emergency markets, where continuity of communications remains a major challenge.