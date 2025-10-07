Bad news for the British car manufacturer, which is once again lowering its earnings forecasts, citing the impact of US tariffs.

Only a superficial mention is made of the indifference with which its new vehicles are welcomed elsewhere in the world, particularly in the Gulf countries and the Asia-Pacific region.

In this respect, operating losses are expected to exceed £110m this year, and cash flow is expected to remain in the red. This is the second cold shower of its kind in just a few months for Aston Martin, which at the end of last year was still expecting positive operating profit.

In 2025, vehicle deliveries are expected to fall by 5% to 9% compared to 2024. This is a stinging rebuke for the company, which as a result will therefore deliver three times fewer vehicles than forecast in its 2023 strategic plan. This is despite the recent releases of its V8 Vantage S, DBX S, and Valhalla models.

As a result, the £400m per year investment program is being scaled back, and growth prospects are further compromised. Earlier this year, we highlighted these risks in Aston Martin off the road at the next corner.

It is now clear that the Warwickshire-based company does not have the pricing power that some analysts attributed to it, unlike Ferrari, for example. It also faces fierce competition from Chinese supercars, which are adding to the headaches caused by customs duties.

Since its IPO in 2018, Aston Martin has burned through over £2.5bn, which so far has been offset by five successive capital increases and higher debt. But its cash reserves are once again at rock bottom, so refinancing is imminent if the manufacturer hopes to survive the next twelve months.

In this context, things are likely to change soon in terms of share ownership, which currently includes Canadian Laurence Stroll, former major shareholder of Tommy Hilfiger; Chinese Li Shufu, chairman and founder of Geely; the Saudi sovereign wealth fund; and Mercedes-Benz in fourth position.

