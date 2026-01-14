AstraZeneca has announced the acquisition of US start-up Modella AI, which specializes in artificial intelligence models for biomedical research. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. It aims to speed up the development of new oncology treatments by integrating Modella's advanced technologies into the drugmaker's global clinical trials.



Modella AI, which is based in Boston, designs foundation models and AI agents capable of analysing complex clinical data and identifying relevant biomarkers. According to AstraZeneca, this is the first acquisition of an AI company by a major pharmaceutical laboratory. The move extends a collaboration launched last July and will enable AstraZeneca to bring the start-up's data, technological tools and talent in-house.



AstraZeneca Chief Financial Officer Aradhana Sarin said that the acquisition will strengthen internal capabilities in quantitative pathology and in identifying therapeutic targets. Using AI, the company hopes to refine biopsy analysis, improve patient selection for clinical trials and reduce development costs. The announcement comes as a broader shift takes shape across the sector, highlighted by a $1bn partnership between Eli Lilly and Nvidia, unveiled at the same conference.