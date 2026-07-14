AstraZeneca acquires rights to Dizal's Zegfrovy

AstraZeneca said it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dizal Pharmaceutical to acquire worldwide rights to develop and commercialize Zegfrovy (sunvozertinib), a new oral irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, for patients with lung cancer.

Zegfrovy is approved in the United States and China for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed during or after platinum-based chemotherapy.



Dizal recently announced positive results from the global Phase III WU-KONG28 trial evaluating Zegfrovy as a first-line treatment in patients with NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations. These data were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



Backed by these results, an application to expand the first-line indication has been submitted to the FDA and to China's Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), which also granted Zegfrovy Breakthrough Therapy designation for this indication.



AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment of $600m to Dizal, along with additional payments of up to $900m, subject to the achievement of specific development, regulatory, and sales milestones. In addition, the Chinese group will receive tiered royalties on global sales of Zegfrovy.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The transaction has no impact on the British pharmaceutical company's 2026 financial guidance.