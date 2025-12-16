On Monday the FDA approved the use of Enhertu, developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer. The drug will be used in combination with Roche's Perjeta Roche, expanding Enhertu's indication, which has been authorized as a third-line therapy since 2019. The decision is based on robust clinical results and marks a key step in managing aggressive forms of breast cancer.

Enhertu is an antibody-drug conjugate targeting the HER2 protein, delivering chemotherapy directly to tumor cells with lower toxicity to healthy tissue. The trial leading to this approval enrolled 1,157 patients who had not yet received chemotherapy for their metastatic disease. Data show the Enhertu-Perjeta combination extended progression-free survival to 40.7 months, versus 26.9 months with standard treatment. In addition, 87% of treated patients saw their tumors shrink or disappear, compared with 81% in the control group.

Overall survival data are not yet mature, with 16% of deaths observed at the time of the interim analysis. In parallel, the FDA cleared two companion diagnostic tests to identify patients eligible for this new therapeutic strategy. This approval strengthens Enhertu's position as a major treatment against HER2+ cancers and confirms the growing interest in targeted approaches in precision oncology.