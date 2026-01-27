British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is travelling to China this week accompanied by executives from major pharmaceutical groups, including Pascal Soriot (AstraZeneca) and Jonathan Symonds (GSK), according to sources close to the matter. The trip, against a backdrop of rising tensions between London and Washington under President Donald Trump, reflects a stated desire to strengthen trade ties with Beijing. It follows a recent visit by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who also welcomed a closer relationship with China.



AstraZeneca, the largest company listed on the London Stock Exchange, has been firmly established in the country for over 30 years. Under Pascal Soriot, the company has invested several billion dollars there, including $2.5bn last March to create an R&D centre in Beijing. The group is betting on the speed of execution in the Chinese market to accelerate its development cycles and clinical trials. Meanwhile, GSK has a lower-profile presence, although has signed a strategic agreement with Hengrui Pharma in 2025 to jointly develop treatments for respiratory diseases.



The visit could mark the relaunch of the "UK-China CEO Council", a bilateral forum bringing together leading companies, with AstraZeneca in a leading role. In a global pharmaceutical sector undergoing major change, for Western groups China represents not only a high-potential market, but also a growing source of innovation, particularly in biotechnology. The trip therefore confirms China's strategic place in British industrial policy at a time when traditional diplomatic balances are being called into question.